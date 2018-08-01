Two-vehicle accident with injuries near Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY - On Tuesday, July 31 at 4:37pm, deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cty Rd B and I in Gilman Township.
A westbound vehicle on CTH. B, operated by Stella Berry, age 66 of Spring Valley struck the passenger side rear corner of a northbound vehicle on CTH. I, operated by Amber Bartz, age 17 of Elmwood, after the Bartz vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. Berry was transported to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. Bartz and her juvenile passenger were not injured.
Assisting at the scene were Spring Valley Police Department, Spring Valley Ambulance & Fire and Baldwin Medics.