St. Louis man charged with homicide for death near River Falls

RIVER FALLS - On Monday, August 6th at 4:31 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Cty Rd. FF, rural River Falls for a report of an injured male working as a sub-contracted roofer..
Officers arrived and located an unconscious male on the roof of the home with severe lacerations to the neck and face. Lifesaving efforts were immediately deployed but were unsuccessful. The victim, identified as 37 year old Israel Valles-Flores from St. Louis, Mo. was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Scene investigation determined that a fellow roofer, Maguel A. Nabarro 24 also from St. Louis, Mo. was believed to have caused the visible injuries to Mr. Valles-Flores with a circular saw. Maguel Nabarro was taken into custody for suspicion of intentional homicide and booked into to the Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth
Assisting at the scene were River Falls Police, Fire, EMS, WI State Patrol and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.