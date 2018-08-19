Rep. Petryk Encourages Wisconsin Farmers to Consider Selling Products Locally

ELEVA – State Assemblyman Warren Petryk urged farmers and others to apply for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program, an innovative program which encourages farmers to sell food locally.
“Supporting our Wisconsin farmers is a top priority for me,” said Rep. Petryk. “As a member of the Assembly Rural Wisconsin Initiative, I consistently hear from farmers concerned about current low prices for agricultural commodities and uncertainty about international markets for their products. With the Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin program, farmers and others in our agricultural industries can tap into markets right here in Wisconsin.”
- Requests must be between $5,000 and $50,000.
- Must include matching funds.
- Project must be completed within 24 months.
- Beneficiaries must be Wisconsin agriculture-related businesses (e.g. farmers, food processors, distributors, and non-profit organizations).
- Private businesses must sell at least 51% of their agricultural products locally.
- Grant funds cannot be used for capital expenses.
In total, $200,000 in grant funds are available. Grant proposals can include individual projects, collaborations or partnerships.
Over the last decade, 58 projects totaling more than $1.6 million have been funded. These grants have resulted in nearly $10 million in new local food sales, created 211 jobs, and helped more than 2,700 producers and 2,900 markets.
Past area grant recipients include the Chippewa Valley Buy Local Consortium in Altoona, the West Wind Community Co-op in Glenwood City, and the Sheep Dairy Association in Strum.