Prescott School Board to consider district policy changes

The Prescott School Board had first readings and discussion over policy changes in different areas at its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
The board is looking to revise and update the Extra-Curricular Code of Conduct, the School District Mission, Vision, Core Values and Startegic Direction; school board policy and policy on selling alcohol on school property in non-school events.
Discussion over revising these polices will take place over the next few weeks until the next school board meeting on Sept. 19. District Superintendent Dr. Richard Spicuzza encouraged citizens in the district to offer input or ask questions by contacting individual school board members, look at the district website at www.prescott.k12.wi.us or contacting him at the district office.