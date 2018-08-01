Prescott Pirates to take on Eau Claire Rivermen in playoff match-up

The Prescott Pirates received Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) regional playoff assignment last night as the pairing meeting took place in Chippewa Falls.
Prescott will take on the Eau Claire Rivermen of the Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) at noon on Saturday, Aug. 11 in Haugen. If Prescott wins they will play again at noon Sunday, Aug. 12 in Haugen for a state tournament berth.
The four regional sites are Haugen, Stanley, Rib Lake and Strum (Beef River).
Other St. Croix Valley League playoff include Elmwood, Spring Valley, Menomonie, Hudson and River Falls. Elmwood will take on Viroqua at Beef River Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.; Menomonie will take on Tilden at 6 p.m. in Stanley; Spring Valley will also be in Haugen to face the Eau Claire Bears at 6 p. m.; Hudson takes on Marshfield in Rib Lake on Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. and River Falls will face La Crescent, Minn. at Beef River on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The state tournament is in Osseo Aug. 17-19.