Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Friday, August 10, 2018

Prescott Pirates play first WBA regional playoff game Saturday.

The Prescott Pirates amateur baseball team has its first round Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) regional playoff game Saturday, Aug. 11 in Haugen.

The Pirates will take on the Eau Claire Rivermen at noon. If they win they will play at noon Sunday, Aug. 12 against the winner of the Haugen Knights vs. Tony Hayshakers ballgame.

Prescott is the top seed of this regional playoff bracket. The Rivermen are the No. 4 seed, finishing 11-11 in the Chippewa River Baseball League. The host Knights are the No. 2 seed and Tony is the No. 3 seed.

The Rivermen's top pitchers are  Tyler Gray, Jesse Urbanek and James Davis. Their top hitters are Dalton Hutton, Josh Briggs and Andy Niese.



Posted by at

Blog Archive