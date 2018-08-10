Prescott Pirates play first WBA regional playoff game Saturday.

The Pirates will take on the Eau Claire Rivermen at noon. If they win they will play at noon Sunday, Aug. 12 against the winner of the Haugen Knights vs. Tony Hayshakers ballgame.
Prescott is the top seed of this regional playoff bracket. The Rivermen are the No. 4 seed, finishing 11-11 in the Chippewa River Baseball League. The host Knights are the No. 2 seed and Tony is the No. 3 seed.
The Rivermen's top pitchers are Tyler Gray, Jesse Urbanek and James Davis. Their top hitters are Dalton Hutton, Josh Briggs and Andy Niese.