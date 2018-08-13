Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, August 13, 2018

Prescott Pirates fall in WBA regional finals

HAUGEN - The Prescott Pirates had their Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) state tournament streak snapped at six as the Haugen Knights edged the Pirates 4-2 in the regional playoff finals Sunday afternoon.

Prescott led 2-1 until the seventh when an error scored a run. The Knights loaded the bases with no outs. Prescott was able to turn a double play, one of three on the day for the Pirates, but a run scored to make it 4-2.

Prescott had just five hits in the ballgame. The Pirates were able to get baserunners due to several walks but stranded 12 of them.

Prescott finishes with a 16-6 overall record.

Prescott's Billy Brookshaw swings an RBI-single against the Haugen Knights during the WBA regional finals Sunday.

