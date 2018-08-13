Prescott Pirates fall in WBA regional finals

Prescott led 2-1 until the seventh when an error scored a run. The Knights loaded the bases with no outs. Prescott was able to turn a double play, one of three on the day for the Pirates, but a run scored to make it 4-2.
Prescott had just five hits in the ballgame. The Pirates were able to get baserunners due to several walks but stranded 12 of them.
Prescott finishes with a 16-6 overall record.
|Prescott's Billy Brookshaw swings an RBI-single against the Haugen Knights during the WBA regional finals Sunday.