Prescott Kiwanis Club noon luncheon this Thursday, Davidson guest speaker

The Prescott Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on this Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center on Orrin Rd. Everyone welcome and lunch is available for $7.00.
This week we welcome Katie Davidson, a reporter for the Pierce County Herald and Rivertowns News Group. Katie grew up in Crookston Minn. (near Grand Forks, ND) and went to college at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, which is where she currently lives. She is currently the sports and education reporter at the Pierce County Herald. Katie will talk about what lead her to being a sports journalist after being a multi-sport athlete in a small town high school.
Larry Imm from PC Bonkers, tapes our noon luncheon programs from time to time. He let me know that you can catch Kiwanis taped programs he has plus other Prescott taped information at http://www.prescott-cable.org .
Reminder that the Kiwanis Picnic will be held at Freedom park on August 23rd at 5pm. We have heard from our Kiwanis Lt Governor, LaVone Sneen and she will be joining us for a meet and greet.
We will be joining with the Chamber of Commerce again this year to welcome our new staff to the Prescott District. This really worked well last year so we will continue to work with the Chamber with this event. Chamber members will join us along with the new staff on August 30th. Please RSVP to Penny Peterson for this lunch and can contact her directly or just email her at ppeters2@prescott.k12.wi.us . This is a fun lunch and always nice to meet the new faces of the Prescott School District.