Prescott City Council's Personnel Committee holds recent meeting

The Prescott City Council's Personnel Committee recently met back on July 23.
The committee approved a change in city personnel policy to allow the employees to carry over the 40 hours from one year to another. They also unanimously approved a $30 per month reimbursement for use of personal cell phones for city business without having to provide bills but being aware their phones are subject to an open records request.
The committee also looked over and revised proposed job descriptions for the police department and also recommended the Health and Safety Committee take oversight over the police department's budget and day-to-day operations.