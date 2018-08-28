Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Prescott City Council turns down change order on street construction project

The Prescott City Council approved several items on its agenda at its meeting Monday evening at the City Building but also voted down an item concerning the current Albert and College street project

The council unanimously approved a pay request to McCabe Construction of $269,904 for the project work so far. But a change order requested by the company for a water main and sewer rerouting proposed at Canton and Campbell and St. Croix streets was unanimously voted down.

City Administrator Jayne Brand said council members feel that they can find a different excavating company with city employees to do the same work at a lower price.


