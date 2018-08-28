Prescott City Council turns down change order on street construction project

The Prescott City Council approved several items on its agenda at its meeting Monday evening at the City Building but also voted down an item concerning the current Albert and College street project
The council unanimously approved a pay request to McCabe Construction of $269,904 for the project work so far. But a change order requested by the company for a water main and sewer rerouting proposed at Canton and
Campbell and St. Croix streets was unanimously voted down.
City Administrator Jayne Brand said council members feel that they can find a different excavating company with city employees to do the same work at a lower price.