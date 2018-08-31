Pierce County Board approves bonding for road and bridge repairs

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved authorizing the borrowing of an amount not to exceed $8,055,000 for county road and bridge repair projects at its monthly meeting held on Tuesday at the Pierce County Courthouse.
All Supervisors attended the meetings as an absence would be counted as a "no" vote on a measure needing tow-thirds approval.
In relation to this vote, the board unanimously approved a resolution calling for the state to increase funding for road projects.