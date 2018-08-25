PHS gridders drop close contest to Durand 17-15

The Panthers, 1-1 overall, took a 17-7 lead midway in the fourth quarter when quarterback Tyler Tulip connected with tight end Caden Berger for a 24-yard touchdown strike capping an 80-yard scoring drive.
But Prescott came back when Cardinal quarterback Jonah Anderson connected on two big pass plays on fourth down in a scoring drive which lead to a PHS touchdown. Anderson threw an 11-yard TD pass to Riley Anfinson for the score. They also connect for the Cards' first TD of the game on a seven-yard pass in the first quarter.
Anderson also scored on a run for two points after the Redbirds' second TD to bring Prescott within two at 17-15, the difference being a 17-yard field goal from Tulip in the third quarter. PHS led 7-6 at halftime.
Prescott was unable to get an onside kick after the touchdown but their defense held and forced Durand to punt. The Cardinal got the ball deep in their territory and drove to the 27-yard line but were unable to connect on several potential big pass plays to keep the drive going.
The Cardinals will look to get its first win at Amery next Friday, Aug. 31.
|Prescott running back Riley Anfinson with the ball protected by blockers Alex Ewing (54) and Ian Waters (61)