PHS Football Team home opener vs. Durand this evening

The Prescott High School Football's Team first home game of the 2018 season is this evening, Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Durand at Laney Field. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on KDWA AM 1460/FM 97.7.
Both squads are looking for their first wins of the regular season. PHS lost at Rhinelander last week 28-6 while Durand was walloped at St. Croix Central 41-14.
The Panthers usually productive single-wing rushing attack was held to just 19 yards against SCC and Prescott will need to be just as tough on D to keep Durand's offense off the field and the Cardinal's O on the field to control the ball.
"It's an offense which uses a lot of unusual backfield formation and a lot misdirection," Prescott Head Coach Kevin Haglund said in a radio interview on KDWA AM 1460/FM 97.7. "We have to stay focused and not get out of position and make the tackles. I didn't think we tackled as well as had been against Rhinelander and we have to get back to pride ourselves doing when it comes to tackling."
Haglund also hopes the defense can produce some turnovers which they didn't do against the Hodags to provide opportunities to the Redbird offense to score, especially in Durand territory.