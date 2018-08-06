National Night Out in Prescott on Aug. 7

Local musician and singer Karina Kern will play live. There will be a dunk tank with Prescott Mayor Dave Hovel and other local dignitaries. There will also be bouncy houses, fire trucks, EMS trucks, DNR, police cars and state patrol cars. Food will also be available for purchase, including Enrique’s Tacos, Carbone’s Pizzas and Sno Cones. Various games will be on hand as well.
National Night Out is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Prescott National Night Out is put on by the Prescott Police Department and sponsored by many local businesses.