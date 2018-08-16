Motorcycle accident injures Prescott man Wednesday

OAK GROVE TWP. - On Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at approximately 6:22 pm, Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 1200th St. and Hwy 35 in the Township of Oak Grove for a single off road motorcycle crash.
Initial investigation determined that Greg A Capocasa, 60 from Prescott, WI was operating a 2005 Honda CRF 150, Southbound on 1200th St. when he entered the West ditch and lost control of the off road motorcycle. Greg was evaluated on scene and transported to Regions Hospital by Life Link Air.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS/Prescott Station and Life Link III helicopter.