More bouts announced historic Aug. 24 boxing event at Minneapolis Armory

MINNEAPOLIS – A star-studded, internationally flavored lineup is taking shape for the nationally televised August 24 boxing card at the historic Minneapolis Armory, an event that showcases world-ranked Minnesota fighters Jamal “Shango” James and “Golden” Caleb Truax.
The nationally televised event, presented by Premier Boxing Champions with broadcast partners FS1 and FOX Deportes, puts the spotlight on an impressive mix of rising stars and established veterans. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the first bout starts at 4:30.
A dozen fights are confirmed for the event as the boxing world again turns its attention to Minnesota’s premiere boxing venue. Few if any local cards in the last 30 years can match the local star power that will step through the ropes that night.
Just added to the show is undefeated welterweight Celso Ramirez (7-0), a native of Mexico who now makes his home in Minneapolis. Ramirez wowed a packed house at the Armory on April 13 with an impressive knockout victory over veteran Brandon Baue. Ramirez’s opponent will be named later.
Also making his second visit to the Armory is 6’ 6” super welterweight prospect Sebastian Fundora (9-0), who outlasted Ve Shawn Owens of Minneapolis last April in a bruising all-action bout. The “Towering Inferno” will take on tough Antonio Urista (10-2) of Lansing, Michigan.
In two other featured bouts that could be headliners on lesser cards, veteran Willie Monroe (24-4-2) of Rochester, New York, will face once-beaten Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-1) of Richmond, Virginia, and unbeaten Jamontay Clark (13-0) of Cincinnati will square off against Jeison Rosario (15-1-1) of the Dominican Republic.
Other unbeaten fighters seeing action include Eimantas Stanionis (6-0) of Oxnard, California; Efe Ajaba (5-0) of Stafford, Texas; Leon Lawson (7-0) of Flint, Michigan; and Efetobor Apochi (4-0) of Houston, Texas.
As previously announced, rising welterweight star James (23-1) of Minneapolis will face Mahonry Montes (35-7-1) of Mexico in the feature fight of the evening. Ranked No. 3 by the World Boxing Association, James hopes to move a step closer to a world championship opportunity with a victory.
In the co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion Truax, of Osseo, will face upset-minded Fabiano “Pit Bull” Pena (15-10-1), a Brazil native now fighting out of Mexico.
Truax returns to the ring for the first time since April 7, when he lost IBF title in a close decision to former champion James DeGale of England. Truax, who stunned the boxing world in December by taking the championship from DeGale in London, hopes to become a two-time champion – and a win at the Armory would nudge him closer to that goal.
Steeped in boxing tradition, the Armory has hosted fights featuring all-time greats that include Sugar Ray Robinson, Henry Armstrong and Fritzie Zivic, and local legends such as Glen Flanagan and Jack Gibbons.