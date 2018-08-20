Gathering Place potluck on Tuesday, back at Malone Intermediate at Sept. 4

The Prescott Senior Gathering Place will be holding its monthly potluck on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at Freedom Park in Prescott starting at noon.
This will be a final wrap for the summer potlucks with a brat and grilled chicken meal. The brats, chicken and sweet corn will be provided as well as beverages. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish for dessert. There will be a T-shirt sign-up as well.
The Prescott Senior Gathering Place will be back at Malone Intermediate School at 1220 St. Croix St. on Sept. 4 with a grand re-opening set for Sept. 11.