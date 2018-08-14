Dozens of Bargains and Ways to Save at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn.. – The 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins just two weeks from today. This year’s 12 days of fun feature a variety of discounts, special deal days and money-saving tools.
Before-the-Fair Savings
Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $11 (a $3 discounted off regular adult admission price and a $1 discount off the regular seniors and kids admission prices) and are valid any day of the fair for any age. Also prior to the fair, Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game tickets are $15 for a sheet of 25 (a $10 savings).
Discount State Fair admission tickets, discount Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game tickets, and Blue Ribbon Bargain Books (sponsored by Cub) are available through Aug. 22 at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office off Como Avenue (Loop Gate #9), Minneapolis Visitor Information, participating Cub locations and numerous locations in greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wis. (while supplies last). Discount tickets may also be purchased online at mnstatefair.org until 9 p.m. Aug. 22.
During the fair, regular admission is $14 for adults (13-64); $12 for seniors (65+); and $12 for kids (5-12). Children (under 5) are always admitted free. Mighty Midway and Kidway tickets purchased at the fair are $1 per ticket, $25 per sheet of 30 tickets or $40 per sheet of 54 tickets. Throughout the fair, Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are $5 and available at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts.
Special Deal Days
The State Fair kicks off with savings on Thrifty Thursday, Aug. 23. Discounted admission is $12 for adults (13-64) and $9 for kids (5-12) when purchased at the gate.
Monday, Aug. 27 is Seniors & Kids Day. Seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) are admitted for $9 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Aug. 28, when active military and their families, as well as retired and veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $9 when they purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military service.
Wednesday, Aug. 29 is Read & Ride Day. Guests presenting valid public library cards when purchasing admission at the gate are admitted for the following discounted prices: Adults (13-64) $12; seniors (65+) $9; and kids (5-12) $9. (One discount per card)
Seniors Day is Thursday, Aug. 30. Seniors (65+) are admitted for $9 when purchasing tickets at the gate.
Labor Day, Sept. 3, is Kids & Last Chance Day when kids (5-12) are admitted for $9 when purchasing tickets at the gate.
In addition, many vendors feature special day deals for all State Fair guests on Thrifty Thursday, Aug. 23; Seniors & Kids Day, Aug. 27; Military Appreciation Day, Aug. 28; Seniors Day, Aug. 30; and Kids & Last Chance Day, Sept. 3. Participating vendors will display a special day deal sign and are listed in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) available at all information booths (sponsored by CenturyLink) and at mnstatefair.org. Select vendors also feature closeout prices on Kids & Last Chance Day, Sept. 3.
More Fun for Less at Mighty Midway & Kidway
Specials are offered every weekday on rides and games at Mighty Midway and Kidway (sponsored by DISH). All-day specials run Thursday, Aug. 23; Monday, Aug. 27; Wednesday, Aug. 29; and Monday, Sept. 3. Early Bird specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24; Tuesday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Aug. 30; and Friday, Aug. 31.
Blue Ribbon Bargain Book
The 2018 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book (sponsored by Cub) offers 150 coupons offering savings of at least 30 percent on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Coupons are valid all 12 days of the fair, and a preview of the bargains is available at mnstatefair.org/blue-ribbon-bargain-book/. Bargain Books are $5 and available at the State Fair ticket office, Minneapolis Visitor Information, participating Cub locations and at many locations in greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wis., prior to the fair (while supplies last), and during the fair at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts on the fairgrounds. Books purchased during the fair support the Minnesota State Fair Foundation’s mission to preserve and improve fair buildings, the fairgrounds and educational programs.
Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide
Available to view and print now at mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts/ or for pick up at any information booth, the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) details special day deals, items available for $1 or less, freebies and places to sign up and have the chance to win prizes.
Free Entertainment and Attractions
This year’s State Fair features many free attractions and exhibits, including:
- Nightly fireworks spectacular (sponsored by Mazda)
- Live music and entertainment all day and night at stages throughout the fairgrounds
- The daily parade (sponsored by Firestone) at 2 p.m. featuring the High School Marching Band Competition (sponsored by McDonald’s)
- The Giant Sing Along (presented by Bremer Bank), which is now located north of Lee Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets
- Music and fun just for kids at Family Fair (sponsored by Coca-Cola and Xcel Energy)
- 3rd Lair SkatePark BMX and skateboarding demos at The X-Zone, now located at the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Cooper Street
- Dog agility and police K-9 demonstrations outside the brand-new Pet Pavilions
- FAN Central (sponsored by Xfinity), which features local sports teams and merchandise
- The CHS Miracle of Birth Center, where nearly 200 newborn calves, lambs and piglets will be born during the fair’s 12-day run
- Demonstrations and information about many different agriculture and horticulture interests are provided daily at The Dirt (sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota) in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
- The finest needlework, handcrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer presented in the Creative Activities Building, along with the brand-new Cambria Kitchen
- Fruit, wine, Christmas tree, crop art, flower, vegetable, potato, bee & honey contests along with the Giant Pumpkin Contest (sponsored by North Suburban Eye Specialists) in the Agriculture Horticulture Building
- The Great Big Sandbox (sponsored by Beech-Nut®) where kids can dig, scoop, pour and burrow their toes in a sandbox made just for them located east of the Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park (sponsored by Green Mill)
- Thank a Farmer Magic Show (sponsored by Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation and Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association) on the Christensen Farms Stage where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives
- The 4-H Poultry Prince & Princess Competition (sponsored by Gold’n Plump), which recognizes young leaders in Minnesota’s poultry industry
- Insight, ideas and products for fair guests planning to update or remodel their homes in the Home Improvement Building (sponsored by LeafFilter)
- The Timberworks Lumberjack and All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash shows at The North Woods (sponsored by Good Health Saunas)
- The Kemps Little Farm Hands agricultural education experience (sponsored by Kemps, Cub, John Deere Company, Cargill and Minnesota Corn Growers Association)
- Karaoke and live music in The Garden (sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino)
- And much, much more - use the Fair Finder or daily schedules at mnstatefair.org or printed daily schedules available at any information booth for a complete list of activities.
Free Minnesota State Fair App
The free Minnesota State Fair app is the official iPhone and Android smartphone users’ guide to navigating the Great Minnesota Get-Together. It is available through the App Store and Google Play and features the popular Fair Finder, which is a tool to search for State Fair foods, shops and booths. It also includes daily schedule information.
Free Information & Guest Services
The Great Minnesota Get-Together offers many free services and amenities for guests’ convenience, including:
- Free Park & Ride service from 34 Twin Cities metro locations
- App-based ride services, such as Uber & Lyft, have two designated drop-off and pick-up areas (sponsored by Lyft) for getting to and from the fair.
- Free trolley rides (sponsored by Lyft) on the north end of the fairgrounds. In addition, a free ADA-accessible trolley run along Randall Avenue with stops at Buford Avenue and Gate #18 at Dan Elmer Way. The trolley runs 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m. daily.
- Information booths (sponsored by CenturyLink) stocked with free maps; daily schedules (sponsored by the Minnesota Lottery); specialty brochures; complimentary sunscreen (partnership of Vanicream Sunscreen, Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Fair); Deals, Drawings and Giveaways Guides (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco); free identification wristbands to help reunite lost children with their families; and more.
- First Aid Stations (sponsored by Regions Hospital) located on the east and west ends of the fairgrounds
- A Wi-Fi hotspot at the west Grandstand Plaza (sponsored by DragNFly Wireless)
For more information about values, special discount days, bargains and more at the Minnesota State Fair, visit mnstatefair.org.
About the Minnesota State Fair: The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting nearly 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2018 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 23 - Labor Day, Sept. 3.