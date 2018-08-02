Congressman Kind Works to Help Veterans Find Careers in Agriculture

“Far too often, our service members returning home from duty and our veterans find it difficult to find work – especially in rural and farming communities,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am proud to team up with Tim Walz from just across the river to introduce the VET-2-FARM Act, an important bill that will give our veterans more opportunities to start meaningful and good-paying jobs in agriculture and farming here in Wisconsin.”
The VET-2-FARM Act is supported by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW):
“The VFW strongly supports this effort to expand job opportunities in the agriculture field for veterans,” said Carlos Fuentes, Legislative Director for Veterans of Foreign Wars. “Collaboration between different Departments in the government is an excellent idea and long overdue. Using this information sharing initiative to promote jobs and apprenticeships for veterans is a great plan that will hopefully result in them attaining meaningful careers in agriculture, farming or ranching.”
The VET-2-FARM Act will invest in veterans who dream of farming by:
- Providing veterans with easy access to information about available jobs in agriculture by coordinating between several agencies
- Making information about apprenticeships, job training, education, and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) available to veterans through a USDA website
- Making risk management tools more affordable and accessible for farmer veterans
- Improving access to loans and land for veterans starting and expanding their farms
- Prioritizing veteran farmers in training and education programs to help them start and expand their businesses
