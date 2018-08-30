Congressman Kind, Sen. Baldwin call on Federal assistance to Wisconsin for weather-releated damage

La Crosse – With ongoing severe weather leading to flooding and damage throughout Wisconsin, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin called on President Trump to put the full support of the federal government behind cleanup and recovery efforts in Wisconsin.
Sen. Baldwin and Rep. Kind requested additional assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damage assessments, road and bridge repair assistance from the Department of Transportation (DOT), and farm and crop damage assistance from the Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“As severe weather continues in Wisconsin, it is vital that we take immediate steps to evaluate damage caused by flooding, mudslides and heavy winds. I am calling on the President to put the full support of the federal government behind the state of Wisconsin, our communities, and farmers to expedite the damage assessment and repair process. Our top priority must be working together to get our local communities and property fixed. We can’t afford to waste any time,” said Rep. Ron Kind.
“Damage caused by heavy rains and flooding has once again left many Wisconsin communities wondering how they are going to pay for the repairs,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. “This emergency federal assistance would provide relief for our communities, ensure access to safe and reliable transportation, and support their efforts to rebuild and recover.”
Rep. Kind’s office can help Wisconsinites work with federal agencies after flooding and severe weather. More information can be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov. Residents are also encouraged to report home damage by calling 211, or their county emergency management offices. Farmers should report crop damage to the Farm Service Agency.