CNC makes transition from summer to autumn

The warm summer sun has turned the prairie grasses to brittle gold. Throughout the day the super-generation of monarchs flit from flower to flower, gaining strength for their epic journey. Brilliantly contrasting Giant Swallowtails flutter at the garden flowers like electronic ornaments. Fledgling House Wrens are gaining coordination daily as they learn to keep their tiny bodies aloft. Shorebirds, the tiny sandpipers, and large Marbled Godwits, are already journeying south. Their brief breeding season in the Great Plains has already concluded. The next few weeks will bring school supply lists, the Minnesota State Fair, and then it’s September. There is still a lot of summer to enjoy at Carpenter Nature Center. From relaxing hikes, to guided bird walks, and meteor showers, be certain to make time to get out into nature. Space is limited at most programs, so please to RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
CNC IS HIRING!
We are currently looking for a part-time seasonal orchard assistant. The 20 hour-per-week orchard position will work primarily in the apple orchard but will also assist with other duties as assigned. Duties include apple picking, apple grading, lifting full apple crates, and other physically demanding activities necessary to operate a 2,000 -tree teaching orchard. If you are interested in this position or need more information, please contact Sverre Sundgaard at (651)-437-4359 or sverre@carpenternaturecenter.org
WHEN WILL THE APPLE SHACK BE OPEN?
The number one question at this time of year is “When will the apples be ready?” Normally, the Apple Shack opens on Labor Day weekend. This year we plan to open the Apple Shack on September 5 but it all depends on the weather. Please call ahead before you make the journey to CNC. John, Sverre, Clare, and the entire orchard team look forward to seeing you.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
August 25
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
CNC welcomes you to celebrate the intersection of art and nature on our Wisconsin Campus. Enjoy music, food, and art from local artisans. Take in the beautiful scenery of this outdoor event. Visit the CNC tent to meet live animal ambassadors. Take a hike through the restored prairies. Sip a glass of wine from 65 Vines or sample a beer from Rush River Brewing Co. This event will take place rain or shine, so come prepared for the weather. A portion of all proceeds support environmental education and habitat conservation at Carpenter Nature Center. New and returning artist include this year’s featured artist Abbi Allan, award-winning photographer Craig Blacklock and many artists such as Taylor Berman, who have supported this event since its first year. To see a sample of work by the many artists and artisans who will join us at the festival visit the Carpenter Art Festival Facebook page
September 9
5:00—9:00 p.m.
Join CNC’s Board of Directors for a wonderful evening along the bluffs of the St. Croix River. Guests enjoy tours of the trails, mingling near the gardens, silent auction and live auctions, and dinner catered by Lake Elmo Inn. Sponsorships at all levels are available. Auction donations are welcomed. To become a sponsor, volunteer, or arrange to donate an auction item, please contact Erika at 651-437-4359.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS:
August 10
10:00-11:00 a.m.
Carpenter Nature Center’s preschool story-time programs introduce children ages 2-5 to nature in a fun and safe environment. Listen to stories, spend time outdoors, make a craft and meet CNC’s live animal ambassadors. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Program fee is $5 per child or $3 for Friends of CNC. No charge for the accompanying adult. Programs sell out quickly. Please call 651-437-4359 to RSVP.
August 10
8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Escape the city lights and spend a relaxing evening watching the Perseids meteor shower at CNC. Our doors will be open until midnight, so bring your blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy the beautiful night sky at your own leisure. There is no admission fee, but please call ahead to 651-437-4359 to let us know you are coming.
August 11
8:00-10:00 a.m.
Join the St. Croix Valley Bird Club on a morning hike at our beautiful WI campus (300 East Cove Road, Hudson WI, 54016). Learn to identify birds by sight and sound. Program fee: $6.00 or free for “Friends of CNC”, Hastings Environmental Protectors and St. Croix Valley Bird Club members. Please RSVP at 651-437-4359.
August 24
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Our bird banders welcome you to see songbirds up close and learn about the birds who share our ecosystem. Banding runs continuously for the full 3 ½ hours but visitors may come and go at any time. Please call ahead so we know you are coming. Donations of bird seed or suet will be greatly appreciated in lieu of a program fee.
August 30
8:00-10:00 p.m.
Make the stars your old friends as we watch the great celestial show in the skies over Carpenter Nature Center. The planet Mars is the “star” attraction! This summer Mars is as close as it’s been to Earth in 15 years and nearly as close as it’s been in 60,000 years! Get to know more about our Martian neighbor. We’ll have giant telescopes aimed at Mars as well as the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and other great celestial treasures. We’ll also check out the constellations like The Big Bear, Cygnus the Swan, Pegasus the Winged Horse, and some of their great stories behind them. Mike Lynch is a meteorologist at WCCO Radio and has been hosting star watch parties and teaching astronomy classes for over 45 years. He also writes a weekly stargazing column for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is the author of the books; “Mike Lynch’s Minnesota Star Watch” and “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations.” Both books will be available for purchase at a discount. Glow in the dark star shirts will also be available for purchase. Even if it’s the cloudy you’ll learn a lot, have a great time and get a Mike Lynch “Cloud Check” for a future Minnesota Star Watch Class. Don’t miss the great summer of 2018 Mars invasion! You’re invited to bring lawn chairs to make yourself comfy. Recommended for ages 8 & up. Program fee: $15.00 per person or $12.00 for “Friends of CNC.” Registration is required. RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.