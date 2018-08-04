City's Ordinance Committee to meet on Monday, Aug. 6

The Prescott's City Council's Ordinance Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building 800 N. Borner St.
On its agenda for consideration include amendments to current city codes governing both accessory structures to residencies (such as detached or storied garages or sheds) and swimming pools. The city council had an extensive discussion at its July 23 meetings concerning fencing around above ground, inflatable swimming pools in residential yards.
The committee will also take up a proposal for a parking fund for the central commercial district zoning. These proposals will be discussed and possibly voted on for recommendation for or against to the full city council at future meetings.