Cardinal football team downed by Rhinelander in season opener

RHINELANDER - Junior running back Drake Martin rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns in leading Rhinelander High School's Football Team, to a 28-6 season-opening win over Prescott Friday evening at Mike Webster Stadium.
The Hodags took advantage of three Prescott turnovers, including a fumble on the one-yard line and converted two of them into touchdowns. One of those was a 99-yard scoring drive. Rhinelander's lone possession in third quarter took over seven minutes and was helped by three fourth down conversions and was capped off by a five-yard TD run by Martin.
Prescott's first touchdown of the game and season came late in the second quarter as running back Riley Anfinson scored on a five-yard TD run to make the score 14-6 at halftime. Prescott had 168 yards rushing (led by Ethan Luksich's 89 yards) and drove into Hodag territory on the majority of its drive on offense but could not convert them to points.
Prescott will try again for its first win this season in its home opener next Friday vs. Durand, 7 p.m. at Laney Field.