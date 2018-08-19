Borner Farm hosts brick-oven building class this week

Curious about baking wood-fired pizza and bread in your backyard, but not ready to commit to permanent oven construction? Want to find a cheaper alternative to a prefabricated oven? Join us at Borner Farm in Prescott at 1266 Walnut St. for an upcoming class at the Borner Farm Project:
You can learn on Day 1 how to build a portable stacked-brick oven from loose bricks. On Day 2 we will fire it up and learn how to make dough for flatbread, pizza, and artisan bread. Then we will bake, eat, and have a good time!
Brick Oven Basics: Building and Baking this Wednesday, Aug 22 and Thursday, Aug, 23 from 6:00-8:30 p.m.
The instructor: David S. Cargo is the founder of the Minnesota Oveneers; a club for builders, operators, and owners of wood-fired ovens. He is one of the founding members of the Saint Paul Bread Club, a former baker at Trotter’s Cafe and Bakery and the St. Agnes Baking Company, and a featured baker in Kim Ode’s cookbook, Baking with the Saint Paul Bread Club: Recipes, Tips, and Stories
The tuition is $80 and to register, please email your name and contact information to bornerfarmproject@gmail.com or call Diane at 651-235-4906.