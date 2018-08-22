American Legion Riders hit the road during 13th Annual American Legion Legacy Run tomorrow

Approximately 500 American Legion Motorcycle Riders will travel through Prescott on Aug. 23 as part of a 1,100 mile, five-state journey raising funds for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship.
The American Legion Riders will drive their bikes through Prescott approximately 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Hwy. 35 to Broad Street in downtown Prescott.
The American Legion Post 61 in Prescott invites the entire community to line the streets, honk their horns or wave flags to salute The American Legion Riders as they pass through town. Join us in saying “thank you” to these veterans for their service to our country and for their continued service through The American Legion.
The American Legion Legacy Run is one of the largest multi-state, multi-day, cross-country motorcycle events in the United States, with many of the American Legion Riders traveling from across the country to join together in unified support for this great cause. Since its inception in 2002, over $13 million has been raised for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The American Legion Riders have generated many millions of dollars for the scholarship through The American Legion Legacy Run and are also engaged in countless other charitable activities that contribute thousands of dollars annually to other national, state and local programs and charities for veterans, military families and communities.
Eligibility for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship is open to children of service members who died while on active duty following 9/11 as well as children of post-9/11 veterans who have been assigned a combined disability rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of 50% or greater. Detailed information on the scholarship is available at Legion.org/scholarships/legacy. To donate to The American Legion Legacy Scholarship visit https://www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow?trantype=LGY.