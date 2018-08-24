American Legion Legacy Riders roar through Prescott, raise money for scholarships

The was the 13th annual ride which raises money for scholarships which go to the sons and daughters of veterans across the county and in all branches of the service. Riders have recently raised over a million the past few years and look to do the same this year.
The ride went through downtown Prescott and then up to Prescott High School. While in town, the riders fueled up with gas and food provided by donations provided by local businesses with help from volunteers with Prescott American Legion Post 61 and other Legion posts around Pierce and St. Croix counties. The riders received an official proclamation from the City of Prescott as well.
The riders arrived in Prescott around 12:45 p.m. and left at 2 p.m. on their way to the end of their journey in Anoka, Minn. Many will stick around for the American Legion National Convention in the Twin Cities this weekend.
|American Legion Legacy Riders were line-up making their way down Broad St. in Prescott Thursday afternoon