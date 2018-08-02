93rd District Assembly Election Debates on The West Side Aug. 6

Candidates running for the 93rd Assembly District will be featured on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The West Side at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 6 on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Democrat Charlene Warner of Mondovi and Incumbent Republican Warren Petryk of Eleva will discuss pertinent issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The 93rd Assembly District includes Pepin County and parts of Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Pierce counties.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs at 10 a.m. on Mondays on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.