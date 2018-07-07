Tragic deaths take place in Pierce County

This first came on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Pierce County Deputies responded to the address of N7155 690th St. in the Town of Martell for a male subject who was reported to be pinned in a collapsed trench where he and others were working to bury a water line.
The male’s father and a family friend immediately began to dig in an effort to free the covered man from the trench. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted in digging by hand to the point they could administer CPR. Fire and EMS arrived and eventually were able free the unconscious man and continue live saving measures. The victim was identified as 22 year old Joseph T. Sanderson of Hastings, Minn.. He was transported by Life Link helicopter to Regions Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident is still under investigation. Assisting Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on scene was Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth Fire, Life Link air and Ellsworth Police Department.
The second occurred Thursday July 5th, 2018 at approximately 6:35 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a child found unresponsive in an above ground swimming pool at a residence on 835th St. in the Town of Trenton. The child was located and removed from the pool by mother Ashlee Peterson, 25 from Hager City, WI who immediately deployed lifesaving efforts. The child was transported to Red Wing Mayo Hospital by Red Wing EMS and transferred to Rochester Mayo. Deputies were assisted on scene by Red Wing Fire and EMS, Hager City First Responders and Ellsworth Fire.
The child, 3 year old Ryker B. Tipton passed away in the early morning hours of July 6th at Rochester Mayo Hospital.