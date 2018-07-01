St. Croix Valley Foundation names new president

“After a comprehensive search process, the board is confident it has found the right individual to lead our Foundation,” said Steve Schroeder, Board Chair. “Heather brings to us a wonderful background of successfully convening, mobilizing and getting this done with stakeholders around shared concerns. This combined with her deep love for the St. Croix Valley makes Heather uniquely qualified to lead the St. Croix Valley Foundation successfully into the future.”
Logelin comes to the Foundation from Allina Health, where she spent the past 13 years leading philanthropic and community engagement work in western Wisconsin. She has served on numerous local nonprofit boards, including the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties. She is an elected member of the Hudson School Board, an appointed member of the St. Croix County Health and Human Services Board, and President of the River Falls Rotary Club. Logelin has an MBA with a concentration in Nonprofit Management from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
“The St. Croix Valley Foundation’s donors, volunteers, staff and affiliated foundations have a long history of working together out of a shared love for the Valley,” said Logelin. “The Foundation is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in building and enhancing the quality of life for all who work, live and play here. I am excited to both lead and support those efforts.”
A native of Minnesota, Heather lives in North Hudson with her husband and two school-aged children.
The Foundation also recently promoted Margi Miller to Chief Operating Officer. Miller has been with the Foundation for more than ten years. The rest of the staff team includes Mary Aaby, Controller; Sally Hermann, Administrative and Endowment Associate; Angie Pilgrim, Grants and Programs Officer; and Stacey Rivard, Marketing and Communications Associate.
About the St. Croix Valley Foundation
The mission of the St.Croix Valley Foundation is to enhance the quality of life in the St. Croix Valley, including Washington and Chisago Counties in Minnesota and Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Burnett Counties in Wisconsin. Since its founding in 1995, the Foundation has made more than 6,000 grants totaling more than $20 million, touching the lives of thousands of people while improving the quality of life for all. Its ten affiliated foundations are extensions of the Foundation, focused on the distinct needs and resources of their local communities. To find out how the Foundation can connect you with the causes you care about most; call (715)386-9490 or visit online at www.scvfoundation.org.
|Heather Logelin