Several Prescott Committee and Commission meetings early next week

There will be a trio of meetings early next week for Prescott City Council committees and the Prescott Police Commission as well.
The Commission will meet again July 9 at 3 p.m. at the City Building 800 N. Borner St. to take up the investigation of charges against a member of the Prescott Police Department in closed session. The Commission met last evening on the same agenda and took no action other than to direct city staff to move on recommendations made by the Commission during the closed session.
The City Council's Public Works Committee is meeting just before the regular City Council meeting that evening at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building 800 N. Borner St. Topics on the agenda include an industrial user agreement with Diversified Manufacturing Company (DMC), the future Lake St. project, a sewer rate charge study, putting a Dead End at Albert and Pearl streets.
Also meeting next week is the Parks and Public Property Committee of the City Council on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the city building. Topics on the agenda include parking and signage by the boat launch, the kayak launch at the end of Lake St. and other appropriate uses of the public property there, Magee Park usage and maintenance and the benches in front of Eagle Point.