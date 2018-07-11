Road preservation, resurfacing project begins Wednesday, July 11 on Highway 10 north of Hastings

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Pavement repair and preservation work is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 11, on Highway 10 (Point Douglas Drive South) between 127th Street South (just east of Highway 61) to the St. Croix River near Prescott, Wisconsin.
Pavement removal will be done overnight from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 to 6 a.m. Thursday, July 12 and again from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12 to 6 a.m. Friday, July 13. Crews will return to pave the road during the same hours Sunday night, July 16 through Wednesday morning, July 18.
Motorists will encounter single lane traffic guided by a pilot car as maintenance crews repair the roadway and apply asphalt coatings to the road surface. A thin coating of asphalt is applied to the pavement surface as a protective coating to extend the life of the asphalt pavement.
Work is scheduled overnight to minimize traffic impacts. However nearby residents and businesses may experience noise from trucks and sweepers during the project.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.