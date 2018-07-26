Prescott School District receives DPI grants for mental health programs

MADISON — Sixty-four school districts and consortiums are sharing $3.25 million in state grant funding to provide school-based mental health services from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Prescott is one of those districts. The Prescott School District will receive a grant of $66,700.
All of the funded projects involve collaboration with community mental health providers and other
stakeholders to create comprehensive support systems for children, youth, and families. The new,
competitive grant program attracted proposals from 141 applicants, representing 182 school districts and\charter schools and requesting more than $8 million. Grants fund activities for the 2018-19 school year and range from just over $11,000 to the grant maximum of $75,000.