Prescott School Distrct receives increase in state aid

The Prescott School District will receive and additional 10.67 percent increase in state economic aid according to state aid calculations made by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and released over-the-weekend.
The district will receive $8,535,887 in state aid for the 2018-19 school year, an increase of $823,117 over what was received last school year $7,712, 770 which was a decline from the school year before.
About half of Wisconsin public school districts will receive more general aid in the 2018-19
school year than they did for the 2017-18 school year based on estimates released today by the
Department of Public Instruction. Available general aid totals $4.656 billion, which is a $72.75 million (1.6 percent) increase in general aid compared to last year.