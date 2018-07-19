Prescott School Board approves hiring of new Principals for Malone schools

The Prescott School Board unanimously approved the hiring of two new principals for both the Malone Intermediate and Malone Elementary schools at its monthly meeting last night.
The hirings were prompted by the resignation of Deanne Edlefsen, Principal of Malone Intermediate School, just after completion of the summer school session at the end of June. The Prescott School Board along with administrators and staff participating in the hiring process which took up the first half of this month according to Superintendent Dr. Richard Spicuzza.
Sara Dusek was hire to be the new Malone Elementary School Principal and Donita Stepan was hired to be the new principal at Malone Intermediate School. Dusek worked in the Mahtomedi, Minn. School District although she lives in between Prescott and River Falls while Sephan comes from the Byron, Minn. School District.