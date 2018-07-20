Prescott Police Commission, City told to prepare for possible litigation from police union

The Prescott Police Commission met on Wednesday at the city building. On its agenda, during a closed door session discussion took place on possible litigation being brought against the City of Prescott by the Prescott Police Union.
It was confirmed by the city that this litigation concerns discipline action the city took upon commission recommendation against a Prescott PD officer who was under investigation by the Prescott Police Commission.
The commission also discussed, during its closed door session, matters involving the hiring of a new police chief.