Prescott Pirates down Bay City, NR, win South Division title

Prescott won at Bay City Saturday 5-0 and closed their regular season Sunday at their home park, Firehall Field, with a 4-1 win over New Richmond.
Prescott finishes the regular season with the best record in the SCVBL at 13-3 and 15-5 overall.
The Pirates now await their Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) regional playoff assignment which will be decided Tuesday evening in Chippewa Falls.
For more on the Pirates successful weekend, read this week's print edition of the Prescott Journal, on newsstands Wednesday.
|Prescott's Evan Bayer is ready to pitch against New Richmond Sunday at Firehall Field. Photo by Jason Strangis.