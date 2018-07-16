Prescott City Parks Committee discusses public access area to St. Croix River at end of Lake St.

The Prescott City Council's Parks and Public Property Committee met last week Tuesday, July 11 at the City Building. One of the topics on their agenda was the public access to the St. Croix River at the end of Lake St.
This portion of Lake St. is used to launch small watercraft (kayaks and canoes) on the river or to swim from there but it also has been the source of concern over dog waste, cook-outs and parties and other non-intended public uses of the site.
Solutions to some of these concerns that were discussed by the committee were putting up signs which state no grills, no alcohol, dogs on leash, clean up after your dog and no lifeguards on duty, swim at your own risk. There was also discussion to install a sign for a kayak and canoe launch. Prescott Police Officers will be asked to do extra patrol in this area for enforcement.