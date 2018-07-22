Prescott City Council meeting on Monday, sewer rate increase on agenda

The Prescott City Council will meet on Monday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the City Building 800 N. Borner St.
The council will take up for deliberation the acceptance of a city study for sewer rate charge policy and a proposal for a three percent increase in both base and usage rates which are currently $60.26 (base) and $4.06 (usage per 1,000 gallons). The monies from the increase will help to fund improvements and upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant as the city grows and attracts new business. Related to this is another proposal to be taken up by the council to contract with the city's engineering firm,
Cedar Corp. out of Menomonie, to develop an industrial user agreement
for the city with Diversified Manufacturing Corp. to help the city meet compliance with state regulations on wastewater discharge.
This is just part of a long meeting agenda for the city council, which can be found at the city's website at www.prescottwi.org or at the Prescott Public Library, which is also in the city building.
The city council's Personnel Committee will be meeting before the full city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Part of its meeting agenda includes putting together job descriptions for the Prescott Police Department and a discussion of city oversight policy over the Prescott PD.