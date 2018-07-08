Prescott City Council meeting Monday evening

The full Prescott City Council will meet Monday evening July 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building 800- N. Borner St.
Prominent on the council's agenda is a plan to turn old Croixdale hospital building at 445 Court St. into a senior citizen living facility. The plan received the support of the Planning Commission as they met a week ago. The owners of the property do plan to demolish the current structure and have the permits to do so from the city but there was no mention of asking the city for a loan to do so similar to that of the developers of the former Steamboat Inn property received. This may come up during the meeting. The demolition and construction process is reportedly scheduled to start in mid-fall with two-year completion timetable.
Also on the council's agenda is the Lake St assessor's plat plan.
The city council meeting is one of three on a busy Monday with the Police Commission meeting at 3 p.m. and the council's Public Work's Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.