Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Prescott City Council approves Lake St. plat plan


After over a year of painstaking work, the Lake St. Assessor’s plat plan was unanimously approved by the Prescott City Council during its meeting Monday evening at the city building on Borner St.

The plan is an organized and comprehensive rendering of properties along Lake St after careful and extensive surveying. It’s the first step to prepare for a street project to install new water and sewer lines plus add curb and gutter onto Lake St by 2020.
 
“I think people, the residents learned a lot during this process about their properties and saw a value to what we were doing,” Greg Adams of Cedar Corp. Public Engineering Firm of Menomonie said, who oversaw the process. “This puts all the pieces together to start design work for the street project next year and also find and fix problems and or discrepancies which may come up."

Read more about the city council meeting in this week's Prescott Journal, on newsstands Wednesday.

 
