Pirates salvage weekend with big win over River Falls

After losing three straight ballgames, the Prescott Pirates end this past weekend amateur baseball action with a victory, 10-7 at River Falls Sunday.
The win keeps Prescott atop the St. Croix Valley Baseball League (SCVBL) with a 10-3 record, even with Elmwood who is 11-4.
Elmwood swept Prescott Saturday in Elmwood. The Expos won the first game 9-5 in 12 innings and Game 2 by a 3-2 score.
Prescott started the weekend with a loss in the River Rumble to Hastings, Minn. The Pirates led 12-4 but the Hawks rallied to win 13-12. Prescott's overall record is now 12-4.
Prescott concludes its SCVBL season this weekend, Friday at Ellsworth, Saturday at Bay City and Sunday at home vs. New Richmond.