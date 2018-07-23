Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, July 23, 2018

Pirates salvage weekend with big win over River Falls

After losing three straight ballgames, the Prescott Pirates end this past weekend amateur baseball action with a  victory, 10-7 at River Falls Sunday.

The win keeps Prescott atop the St. Croix Valley Baseball League (SCVBL) with a 10-3 record, even with Elmwood who is 11-4.

Elmwood swept Prescott Saturday in Elmwood. The Expos won the first game 9-5 in 12 innings and Game 2 by a 3-2 score.

Prescott started the weekend with a loss in the River Rumble to Hastings, Minn. The Pirates led 12-4 but the Hawks rallied to win 13-12. Prescott's overall record is now 12-4.

Prescott concludes its SCVBL season this weekend, Friday at Ellsworth, Saturday at Bay City and Sunday at home vs. New Richmond.


