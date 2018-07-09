Pirates down Hudson 11-3

The win improves Prescott's record to 7-0 in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League (SCVBL) and 9-1 overall.
Mike Brookshaw drove in three runs on three hits and brother Billy Brookshaw also had a strong day at the plate as he hit two doubles, had four hits and drove in two runs. Pete Brookshaw also hit a double.
Evan Bayer hits two doubles for the Pirates. Also getting hits for Prescott were Logan Johnson, Brandon Voelker and Luke Murphy. Prescott also scored runs off three Hudson errors.
Connor Cress pitched all nine innings to get the win. He held the River Rats to just one hit through five innings and when Hudson put runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, Prescott used a 6-4-3 double play to clear the bases despite giving up a run and were able to get out of the inning allowing juts one run.
Hudson plated two runs in the seventh to cut Prescott's lead to 7-3 but were unable to score afterwards while the Pirates responded with four runs, three coming in the ninth inning.
Prescott hosts a doubleheader vs. Plum City next Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Firehall Field. On Sunday the Pirates travel to Hager City for a 1 p.m. SCVBL contest.
|Prescott's Mike Lytle hits a grounder down the third base line that Pete Brookshaw on third base hopes to score from against Hudson Sunday at Grandview Park.