Pierce County Board considers bonding over $8 million for road and bridge repairs

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board heard the first reading of a proposal to borrow over $8 million in a bond sale to spend on road and bridge repairs throughout the county at its monthly meeting last night at the courthouse.
The repairs include, in western Pierce County, repairs on CTH. O, CTH. F and CTH. FF. The construction would take place in 2019 and 2020.
The last time the county went for a bond sale for similar road repair work was back in 2013. The increase in the tax levy for the 2019 budget would be $28.36 per $100,000 in assessed value.
The board will hear the second reading of the proposed bonding and its next meeting on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at the courthourse. A three-fourths margin is needed by the 17-member board to pass the measure and any supervisor absent is counted as a no vote.