Motorists traveling over the July Fourth holiday asked to be patient, alert and safe

MADISON - The July Fourth holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are asking motorists to plan ahead, buckle up, be patient and alert. For the safety of motorists and workers, and to accommodate expected higher traffic volumes, work on most highway construction projects will be suspended at noon on Tuesday July 3rd and will resume on Thursday, July 5th.
“While most construction work will come to a temporary halt, there will still be work zones and higher traffic volumes requiring drivers to watch their speed and stay focused on the road ahead,” said WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross. “The State Patrol and other law enforcement partners will be out enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists. Travelers need to do their part by buckling up and be prepared for the possibility of traffic slowdowns in work zones and along major travel corridors.”
Other important traffic safety reminders:
- Before heading out, check the 511 travel information system for the latest on traffic incidents and delays. Consider downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app or follow @511WI on Twitter.
- Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to slow to a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
- Except for emergencies, it is illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones. Texting while driving is prohibited at all times.
- The state’s Move Over law requires drivers to slow down or shift lanes when coming upon emergency response vehicles stopped along a roadway with warning lights flashing. This includes police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles.
- Stopping along a highway and getting out of your vehicle can be dangerous, increasing the chances of being struck by another vehicle. If you become stranded, it’s generally safest to stay buckled up inside your vehicle and call for help.
Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th. Citizens are reminded they can conduct DMV business online 24/7 at wisconsindmv.gov.