Thursday, July 5, 2018

Motorcycle accident injuries one near Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH - On Wednesday July 4th, 2018 at approximately 2:18 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an off road motorcycle accident with injuries at the address of W5774 US Hwy 10, Ellsworth Township. 

Scene investigation determined that Anthony J. Pirri, 45 from Red Wing, Minn. was operating a Suzuki off road motorcycle on private property when he lost control and struck a barb wire fence. Mr. Pirri was transported from the scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul Minn. with undetermined injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department.
