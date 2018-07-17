Minnesota's two biggest boxing stars headline fight at Minneapolis Armory

MINNEAPOLIS – The boxing world will again turn its attention to the tradition-rich Minneapolis Armory on Aug. 24 as Premiere Boxing Champions with broadcast partners FS1 and FOX Deportes present a nationally televised night of boxing at the historic Armory, Minnesota’ premiere boxing venue.
Excitement is building for the event, which will feature ring action in separate bouts from Minnesota’s two brightest boxing stars: World-ranked welterweight Jamal “Shango” James of Minneapolis and former IBF Super Middleweight titlist “Golden” Caleb Truax of Osseo.
When it comes to Minnesota boxing star power, the Aug. 24 card is among the biggest local events since 1977, when heavyweight rivals Duane Bobick and Scott LeDoux clashed in front of more than 9,100 fans at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington.
James, winner of 23 of 24 professional bouts and ranked No. 3 in the world by the World Boxing Association, will take on an opponent to be named. On April 13, James wowed a packed house at the Armory, digging deep for a thrilling majority decision win over rugged Abel Ramos.
For James, every fight is important at this stage of his career. Another win would move him a step closer to his dream of fighting for a world championship and bringing the belt home to Minnesota – much like his friend Truax did last year.
Truax returns to the squared circle for the first time since April 7, when he lost the IBF championship in a close decision against former titleholder James DeGale of England. No opponent has been named for Truax, who shocked the boxing world last December when he wrested the IBF belt from DeGale in London.
A win for Truax could put the Osseo native right back in the mix for another world championship opportunity.
The April 13 event marked the first professional boxing card at the Minneapolis Armory since 1973. Steeped in boxing tradition, the Armory has hosted fights featuring all-time greats that include Sugar Ray Robinson, Henry Armstrong and Fritzie Zivic, and local legends such as Glen Flanagan and Jack Gibbons.