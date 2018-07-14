Minnesota State Fair to Host Job Fair July 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair and several of its vendors, will host the third annual State Fair Job Fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds. More than 500 fair-time positions will be available during the job fair.
The applicant line will begin forming at 3 p.m. outside the Progress Center, and anyone in line by 7:45 p.m. will be able to participate. Applicants will meet with a State Fair representative and, if their skills and experience match an open position, a fair department or vendor will interview them.
Resumes are not required. Positions available at the Job Fair could include: ticket selling, ticket taking, parking and Park & Ride attendants, food service, rides & games, barn attendants, retail sales, custodians and more. Wages for most positions range from $9.65 to $11 per hour. If hired, employees will receive free State Fair admission. Job seekers are encouraged to register online before coming to the Job Fair in order to accelerate the process. For those who don’t register online, registration forms will be available at the Job Fair.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and available to work all 12 days of the fair, Aug. 23 – Labor Day, Sept. 3, 2018. Depending on the position, shifts are typically six to 12 hours long.
Those attending the Job Fair can enter the fairgrounds through the main gate (#5) off Snelling Avenue and head north on Cosgrove Street to the Progress Center (1621 Randall Ave.), which sits north of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street. Free parking is available on the surrounding fairgrounds streets or in the lot on the west side of the Progress Center. Metro Transit bus routes 3, 61, 84 and the A Line service the fairgrounds. Visit metrotransit.org/bus for details on catching a bus to the fairgrounds.
For more information, visit mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/minnesota-state-fair-job-fair/.
Those who are unable to attend the Job Fair but are interested in fair-time employment are invited to visit mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/. There they can fill out a registration for employment and find Employment Center hours and information. Throughout the summer, the State Fair will hire approximately 2,700 employees to work at the 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
About the Minnesota State Fair: The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting nearly 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2018 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 23 - Labor Day, Sept. 3.