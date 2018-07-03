Local 4th of July activities in western Pierce County

Diamond Bluff will be the place to be in western Pierce County for 4th of July activities.
The annual fireworks show sponsored by the Nauti Hawg Bar and Grill will take place this evening at dusk. Then Diamond Bluff's annual 4th of July Parade takes place tomorrow at noon down the main road through the village.
Also on the 4th of July, the annual St. Croix Valley Baseball League All-Star Game will take place in River Falls at First National Bank Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. The best from SCVBL's 12 -teams will square off in a North vs. South division match-up.