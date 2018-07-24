Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Spectrum West July 26, 2018

RIVER FALLS - A member of the world-renowned Ladysmith Black Mambazo, previews the groups appearance in concert in Ladysmith, Wisconsin with Al Ross on Spectrum West, which airs on The Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls. 

The program will also include previews of the Wisconsin State Fair, a play by the Sod House Theatre in Taylors Falls, Minn. and the Barron County Pioneer Village Museum’s Mountain Men Encampment.

Ross will have a discussion with Albert Mazibuko, who has been a member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo since 1969, about the groups upcoming visit to Ladysmith High School to perform a special concert on August 1. Mazibuko will also share a sample of the groups’ exquisite work.

Kristi Chuckel, communications director for the 167th Wisconsin State Fair at State Fair Park in West Allis, will join the show to discuss the fair which runs from August 2 through 12.

Correspondent Jim Oliver welcomes Darcey Engen, co-artistic director of the Sod House Theater of Minneapolis, to talk about the upcoming production of “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen that will be performed at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Taylors Falls Memorial Community Center.

Tammy Schultz, director of the Barron County Pioneer Village Museum, will join the program to provide details about the museums revamped version of a long-standing event that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5 at the museum in Cameron. The Mountain Men Encampment and includes a day for actors, artists, and authors.

Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.

