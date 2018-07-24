Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Spectrum West July 26, 2018

The program will also include previews of the Wisconsin State Fair, a play by the Sod House Theatre in Taylors Falls, Minn. and the Barron County Pioneer Village Museum’s Mountain Men Encampment.
Ross will have a discussion with Albert Mazibuko, who has been a member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo since 1969, about the groups upcoming visit to Ladysmith High School to perform a special concert on August 1. Mazibuko will also share a sample of the groups’ exquisite work.
Kristi Chuckel, communications director for the 167th Wisconsin State Fair at State Fair Park in West Allis, will join the show to discuss the fair which runs from August 2 through 12.
Correspondent Jim Oliver welcomes Darcey Engen, co-artistic director of the Sod House Theater of Minneapolis, to talk about the upcoming production of “An Enemy of the People” by Henrik Ibsen that will be performed at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the Taylors Falls Memorial Community Center.
Tammy Schultz, director of the Barron County Pioneer Village Museum, will join the program to provide details about the museums revamped version of a long-standing event that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5 at the museum in Cameron. The Mountain Men Encampment and includes a day for actors, artists, and authors.