Field of Angels Softball Tournament this weekend in Prescott

The sixth annual Field of Angels Softball Tournament will take place this weekend, July 21-22 at the softball fields in back of Malone Intermediate School in Prescott.
The two-day co-ed softball tournament is for league competitive and non-competitive teams put together for the tournament, 12 teams in all. Tournament play takes place throughout the day.
Proceeds go to Halos of the St. Croix Valley, Faith's Lodge and Fairy Garden Wonderland. The tournament is put on in remembrance of Alexis Theresa Anderson.